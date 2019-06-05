Summer Guide 2019: Movie Screenings

Late Night at the Riverview

When you’re settled into your theater seat, watching your favorite movie, jangling all that extra pocket change from your uber-cheap ($3!) movie tickets, you’ll relish the truth: Sometimes the best things happen late at night. Starting June 7 and running all the way through September 7, the Riverview Theater will screen various classics and hits, such as Purple Rain, The Iron Giant, Akira, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and Moulin Rouge!. Showtime is 11:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday night. For more information or to see the full lineup, visit www.riverviewtheater.com. Riverview Theater, 3800 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-7369.

Midnight Movies at Uptown Theatre

This summer, the Uptown Theatre will continue to do what it does best: screen quirky, iconic, hard-to-find, and enduring classics at midnight on Friday and Saturday nights. The upcoming schedule includes ’80s classic The Goonies, Clue (featuring all three endings!), A Hard Day’s Night, which turns 55 this year, and monthly screenings of the The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Uptown Theatre, 2906 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-823-3005.

Movies at Target Field Station

Monday nights are movie nights in the North Loop. The fun starts at 7 p.m., and this year’s schedule includes Angels in the Outfield (June 10), Mary Poppins Returns (July 8), Spaceballs (July 15), and Moana (July 29). Free. More info at www.mplsdowntown.com. 1 Twins Way, Minneapolis. June 10-July 29.

Movies in the Parks Minneapolis

Once again, the Minneapolis Park Board is bringing over 70 free film screenings to neighborhoods across the city. This year’s lineup is awesome. There are recent mega-hits (Captain Marvel, Bumblebee, Ready Player One), critical darlings (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Crazy Rich Asians, Bohemian Rhapsody, Won’t You Be My Neighbor), and delightfully cheesy flicks from the ’80s and ’90s (Drop Dead Gorgeous, E.T., Say Anything). Oh yeah, and they also have some awful-looking stuff that might be fun to watch after a few beers (Welcome to Marwen, Mary Poppins Returns). All of these shows start at dusk. Bring a blanket, snacks, and, most importantly, bug spray. For more info, check out Park and Rec’s handy website: www.mplsmusicandmovies.com. Movies are screening now through August 30.

Movies in the Parks St. Paul

St. Paul is also hosting a variety of film screenings at parks and gardens this summer. The selections here are family-friendly, and include Shrek, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Jumanji, Incredibles 2, and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. Find the complete schedule at www.stpaul.gov. June 13 through September 27.

Sound for Silents: Film + Music

For the past couple of years, the Walker Art Center has hosted a silent film screening on its grassy hill outside. A selection of silent films from the museum’s Ruben/Bentson Moving Image Collection will screen, set to a newly commissioned score performed live by Twin Cities–based funk, soul, and hip-hop collective Astralblak. Food trucks and drink vendors will be on hand, and DJs Sanni Brown and Sean McPherson will spin tunes. Best of all, the event is completely gratis. Find more details at www.walkerart.org. Walker Art Center, 1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, 612-375-7600. August 15, at dusk.

Summer Outdoor Film Festival

Brit’s Pub in downtown Minneapolis is clearing the lawn bowlers from its rooftop greensward for an outdoor movie marathon featuring iconic Brit Harry Potter. Things kick off at 1 p.m. with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, followed by Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets at 4 p.m., and ending with Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban at 7:30 p.m. Visit www.britspub.com for more information. Free. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, 612-332-3908. Sunday, August 18.

Surly Cinema

Every Monday evening this summer Surly Brewing is screening a classic blockbuster on the lawn. Hits include Jaws (June 24), The Big Lebowski (July 8), Ghostbusters (July 29), and Best in Show (August 26). Lawn chairs and blankets will be welcome, and there will be plenty of beer and eats to enjoy each week. 7:30 p.m. Mondays now through August 26. Free. 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 763-999-4040.

Trylon Cinema

Throughout the year, Trylon Cinema brings in a wide variety of flicks. That includes silver-screen classics, obscure films, world premieres, and cult movies. The renovated space has a full lineup this season. Series this summer include Magnificent Desolation, which will pay tribute to space flicks, whether haunting (Moon, Solaris), exhilarating (Alien), iconic (2001: A Space Odyssey), or campy (Barbarella). Miniseries include weekends featuring LGBTQ films, women-produced works, and a tribute to Jackie Chan. The monthly Tape Freaks invites audiences to take in a surprise movie that time forgot for $5, and Trash Film Debauchery will also be screening awesome crap, and they’ll be traveling to bars around Minneapolis for free screenings as well. Check out the lineup at www.trylon.org. Trylon Cinema, 3258 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-424-5468.