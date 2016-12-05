Bieber's performance was a perfunctory, pop-by-numbers show, with the Canadian chart-topper looking like he wanted to be anywhere else but on stage.

Here's how our reviewer described the Biebs:

You have to hand it to him: He’s been famous for half his life, and it’s not surprising that he’s starting to lash out. Remember when you were a little kid at your spring music program and you just went through the motions, half-singing, to please your mom and teachers? That’s what Justin did at the Target Center.



Ouch. Bieber got better reviews the day before, when he went wakeboarding in Detroit Lakes.

Now the multi-platnium boy wonder is coming back to the Twin Cities. To break our hearts again? To make it up to us?

DOES HE EVEN REMEMBER US?!?!

Only one way to find out: Get tickets to Bieber's August 19 stadium concert at U.S. Bank Stadium, just announced Monday morning.

Yes, the new Minnesota Vikings' stadium went back-to-back with announcements about Axl Rose and Justin Bieber a couple hours apart. You'll take "temperamental and tattooed divas" for ...well,for however much Bieber tickets are selling. Sales start Friday at 10:00 a.m. Central through the AEG Live website... unless you've got an American Express card, in which case they're availabel starting at 10:00 a.m. tomorrow (Tuesday) morning.

If you saw Bieber this past June and thought he dropped the ball on your favorite song, you might give him another shot: He'll still be touring in support of his "Purpose" album, the mega-hit (10 million albums sold, and counting) featuring "Love Yourself" and "Sorry."