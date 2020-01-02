20 movies to look forward to in 2020

No Time to Die (April 8)

When Daniel Craig took over the 007 mantle in Casino Royale, he ushered in a new era for James Bond. Here’s hoping he can go out with a bang after the disaster that was Spectre. Cary Joji Fukunaga will direct, and his work on the first season of True Detective warrants some hype here.

Black Widow (May 1)

Well, it only took 12 years, 20-some movies, and her character’s epic death, but Scarlett Johansson finally gets her own Marvel flick. Black Widow will have to be a prequel given her Endgame kersplat, which makes for a weird order of events. Fingers crossed there’s a bigger-picture tie-in, or else a dead character on a solo escapade could mean diminished stakes. Knowing the Marvel Cinematic Universe, let’s give ’em the benefit of the doubt.

Fast & Furious 9 (May 22)

The action-adventure pivot in Fast Five has made the The Fast and the Furious series one of the dumb-funnest franchises around. What’s Fast & Furious 9 about? Who cares? Vin Diesel will drive cool cars, drink some Coronas, and say something like, “When you’re here, you’re family.” Rinse. Repeat.

Wonder Woman 1984 (June 5)

DC has burned us plenty over the past few years, yet Wonder Woman was one of their few movies to pull its weight. The sequel’s marketing materials have revealed Chris Pine’s return from the dead, a move that rarely plays out well. Still, I’m staying optimistic that Gal Gadot and co. can keep Wonder Woman wonderful.

Soul (June 19)

Pixar’s second film of the year pairs Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey as a couple of disembodied—you guessed it—souls. Bloomington native Pete Doctor is running the show, and considering his last three directorial efforts gave us Monsters, Inc., Up, and Inside Out, Soul has the potential to be one of Pixar’s finest.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (July 10)

Jason Reitman picks up the franchise where his dad Ivan left off, ignoring 2016’s forgettable reboot and dipping back into the original universe. Reitman the younger leans more toward drama, and the trailer suggests a less comedic tone, so it’ll be interesting to see how Reitman reconciles Afterlife with the originals. And hey, Paul Rudd.

Tenet (July 17)

Tenet is Christopher Nolan’s next film, so the less you know the better. I’d wager it’s well worth going in blind.

Last Night in Soho (September 25)

Few directors make movies as fun as Edgar Wright’s, but Last Night in Soho will take a spooky turn. We know there’s psychological horror and some time hijinks. Beyond that, we’ll just have to trust in Wright’s distinctive skills.

Eternals (November 6)

I wasn’t convinced Guardians of the Galaxy would work on the big screen, and it turned out to be one of my favorites in the MCU. I’m thinking Eternals might go the same way, with Chloé Zhao—who directed one of my favorite movies of the past decade, The Rider —at the helm.

Dune (December 18)

Dune is always going to be a tricky adaptation because of its expansiveness. Frank Herbert’s sci-fi epic is both physically huge and full of complex political machinations. Yet if Denis Villeneuve can do for Dune what he did for Blade Runner 2049, we might have one of the decade’s best right out the gate.

Honorable Mentions:

Birds of Prey (February 7)

Onward (March 6)

A Quiet Place: Part II (March 20)

Mulan (March 27)

The Lovebirds (April 3)

The Personal History of

David Copperfield (May 8)

Candyman (June 12)

Bill & Ted Face the Music (August 21)

The King’s Man (September 18)

Raya and the Last Dragon (November 25)