10 movies we're excited to see in 2019

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

February 8

Everything was awesome about 2014’s The Lego Movie, so expectations are high for the sequel. Masterminds Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are coming fresh off the amazing Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and if that’s any indication of where their skills are now, The Lego Movie 2 could be something special.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

February 22

The How to Train Your Dragon series has twice given us animated awesomeness since its debut in 2010. As the trilogy comes to a close, the only question is how many dragon-size tears will be shed

Captain Marvel

March 8

We’ve been waiting a long time for Captain Marvel to enter the Avengers fray. With her own feature and an Endgame cameo in 2019, the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is both female and badass.

Us

March 15

Get Out was an undeniable masterpiece, and Jordan Peele shows no signs of slowing down. The second of five “social thrillers” Peele has brewing, Us could cement the writer-director as one of the most interesting minds making movies today.

Avengers: Endgame

April 26

The first stage of Marvel’s impressive multi-movie masterpiece comes to a close with Avengers: Endgame. It’s anybody’s guess how our heroes will undo Thanos’ Infinity War snap, but it’s sure to be one spectacular ending.

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu

May 10

Casting Ryan Reynolds as Pikachu seemed like a weird choice, but early looks suggest that the Pokémon company’s entry into live-action movies just might work.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

July 5

Yes, it’s another Marvel movie, but face it: They’re killing it. Spider-Man: Homecoming was a wonderful return to form for the beloved wall-crawler, and Tom Holland is the perfect Peter Parker to carry this franchise. Don’t @ me, Tobey-heads.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

July 26

Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film circles around a pair of actors and the infamous 1969 Manson family murders. With Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie leading the cast, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood could be a big rebound from the just okay The Hateful Eight.

IT: Chapter Two

September 6

Stephen King adaptations are very hit-or-miss, but 2017’s It was a solid overall movie with some great scares. I can’t wait for Bill Skarsgård to haunt my dreams again.

Star Wars: Episode IX

December 20

Whether you loved or hated The Last Jedi, there’s no question that the ninth and final installment of the original saga will be a momentous moviegoing occasion.

Honorable Mentions

The Beach Bum

March 22

A Harmony Korine/Matthew McConaughey team-up is sure to be weird.

Hellboy

April 12

This is a reboot we didn’t need, but David Harbour makes for a promising demon.

Toy Story 4

June 21

The third Toy Story felt like a perfect ending, but we’ll still see our Pixar pals’ fourth installment, and it will still be great, probably.

Dark Phoenix

June 7

It’s maybe the ultimate X-Men story, so here’s hoping this version is done better than the horrendous X-Men: The Last Stand.

Joker

October 4

DC movies have sucked as of late, but, hey: Joaquin Phoenix.

The Irishman

TBD

Scorsese. Pacino. De Niro. ’Nuff said