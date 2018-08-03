Vintage, thrift, resale, consignment for any size, shape, or budget: A Twin Cities mega-guide

For example, bring a tote bag to the grocery store or on your next Target run; keep a pile of them in a basket by the front door so you don’t forget them. You can also adjust your closet if you’re trying to reduce your carbon footprint. Skipping the mall in favor of vintage, thrift, resale, and consignment shopping is fun (hello, the thrill of the hunt!) and beneficial to both local retailers and the environment.



The Twin Cities vintage/thrift/resale/consignment community has changed a TON over the past few years, so here’s an updated guide to shopping secondhand from someone with serious experience. (My closet and home are approximately 85% secondhand.)

City Pages snaps fashionable ladies at a recent party at Cake. Darin Kamnetz

RESALE

Cake Plus Size Resale: Buy and sell plus-size clothing at Cake, a south Minneapolis shop dedicated to sizes XL-4XL+. (5155 Bloomington Ave., Minneapolis)

June: Want to shop for brands like Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Christian Louboutin? Make regular trips to June, which sells designer pieces in excellent condition at reasonable prices. Some things haven’t even been worn. (3406 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis)

Menswear Market: Menswear Market is a new designer menswear store that began as an online shop and is soon to open in the Powderhorn neighborhood at 38th and Chicago. They’ll have designer pieces upstairs and vintage items downstairs. Win-win.

B. Resale: For trendy, casual and modern resale, head to Eat Street shop B. Resale. They’ve got a fun mix of vintage and new items and are always buying, too. (2613 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis)

Everyday People: This shop is legend! The other Everyday People stores have closed, but the St. Paul location is hopping and full of goodies. (1599 Selby Ave., St. Paul)

My Sisters' Closet

CONSIGNMENT

Gh2: This Northeast boutique is the baby sister of Grethen House, so you’ll find pieces from those stores on the racks alongside designer pieces from the Twin Cities community. Pro tip: Gh2 always has amazing shoes. (318 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis)

Fashion Avenue: The OG upscale consignment shop, with locations at 50th & France and in Wayzata. Pro tip: Pay attention to the dates on the tags, because if things have been sitting for awhile, they may be discounted. (50th & France, Wayzata)



My Sister's Closet: It’s literally like pillaging your sister’s closet. You can find everything from designer pieces to vintage on their racks, which are always changing. (2741 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis)

Goodwill Easter Seals Minnesota

THRIFT

Goodwill: Lately, I’ve really been digging Goodwill over the other thrift store brands. The prices are better (seriously, Savers, why are you selling H&M clothes for $10.99?) and if you donate before shopping, you’ll get a coupon that you can use right away. Pro tip: The Northern suburbs are worth a stop.

Arc's Value Village: The best thing about Value Village is their personal shopper program. It’s free, too. You fill out a form about your size and style, and they pair you with a personal shopper who collects all sorts of goodies at a location near you. Plus, Value Village helps benefit people with developmental disabilities, so your purchase really does make a difference.

Hidden Treasures: This thrift shop in a strip mall may be fairly small, but it’s a must-stop on your thrifting expeditions. I once scored a pair of cult favorite Charleston Shoe Company sandals for a whopping $2 on a sale day. (St. Anthony Shopping Center)

Minneapolis Vintage Night Market

VINTAGE

Minneapolis Vintage Market: There are a TON of amazing vintage vendors in Minneapolis and St. Paul, and it’s basically impossible to list them all. That’s why the Minneapolis Vintage Market is such a cool endeavor. Each month, a handful of local vintage sellers get together for a fun pop-up. Follow them on Instagram at @mplsvintagemkt to learn when and where they’ll show up next.

Rewind Vintage: What would the Twin Cities be like without Rewind Vintage? After opening a few locations around the city, they decided to close them and expand the original Northeast spot. This weekend, you can take 50% off your clothing purchase during their legendary “Get Pretty” sale, a serious must-stop. Rewind is great for fun, bright, and unique vintage with reasonable pricing, and this will be especially true during the sale. (2852B Johnson St. NE., Minneapolis)

Lula: If I had to choose one vintage store in the Twin Cities to shop at for the rest of my life, I’d probably pick Lula. They know their vintage and the clothing on the rack proves it. (1587 Selby Ave., St. Paul)

Turquoise Vintage

HOME STUFF

Turquoise Vintage: Part of the Minnehaha Mile vintage shopping block, Turquoise has tons of vintage for your home and your closet. If you love Pyrex or mid-century modern design, hit them up ASAP. (3869 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis)

Southside Vintage: Feeling the need to redecorate your home? Head to Southside Vintage for unique pieces with great prices, especially if you’re looking for a new couch. (1832 E. 42nd St., Minneapolis)