Northeast Dog Parade, Greenway Glow, FLOW on the North Side: A-List 7.24-30

NE Dog Parade Image courtesy Star Tribune

WEDNESDAY 7.24

Minneapolis Aquatennial

Various locations

While some summer festivals have a strong theme or central event, the Minneapolis Aquatennial is more of a collection of fun things to do. Those include the Torchlight Parade through downtown, family fun in Loring Park, lawn games at the Government Center, yoga in the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, wild stunts at the Twin Cities River Rats Ski Show, and fireworks at Target Field. Other major events are also under the Aquatennial umbrella, such as the Loring Park Art Festival, the Nicollet Farmers Market, and Carifest, which celebrates Caribbean arts, music, and food. Things kick off Wednesday; the Torchlight parade begins at 7:30 p.m. at Second Avenue/the Minneapolis Convention Center, then goes to West River Parkway, and on to Boom Island. For a complete schedule, check out www.aquatennial.com. Through Saturday —Jessica Armbruster

Dave Fulton

Acme Comedy Co.

Idaho-born comedian Dave Fulton has been based in London for two decades, but he still manages to make it back to North America once or twice a year. “There are two people I can blame for me being here: Greg Proops and Mitch Hedberg,” he says via phone from his garden in the British capital. Back in the 1990s, Fulton asked Proops, a frequent host and performer at the famous Edinburgh Festival Fringe, if he could get a slot on one of his shows. Proops told him, “Yes, you’d do great over there.” Meanwhile Hedberg, who recorded a special in London in the mid-’90s, didn’t fare too well in Britain. “London wasn’t understanding what I was trying to do,” he told Fulton. “It was too much to get into their heads. They wanted simple jokes.” He paused and added, “You should go there.” In 1999, Fulton did, but wasn’t sure it was going to be for him either. “Then I had this epiphany in London,” he says. “I was walking across this bridge over the River Thames, smoking a cigar, thinking, ‘I’m just slinging jokes to drunks again like I was in America. Then I heard this bell and was like, ‘Oh, it’s Big Ben. I’m in London, smoking an expensive cigar, and I have the equivalent of $1,500 cash in my pocket. I think I’ll hang out here a little longer.’” 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Andrew Rivers

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

Even though he had comedy in his blood, Andrew Rivers was a bit slow to figure out he was funny. The son of radio legend Bob Rivers (of Twisted Christmas fame), he was pretty much like any other teen in his Seattle-area high school. “When you’re a kid you just try a hundred different things and see which one sticks.” When Rivers and his friends started making funny videos for the school’s TV channel, fellow students responded positively. “People would stop me in the halls and would say, ‘Hey, funny video!’ And I thought, ‘Oh, that’s one way to get attention.’” He didn’t pursue comedy right after graduation, though. “In high school, the counselors don’t say, ‘You can be a firefighter or you can be a comedian.’” Instead, he began a career in marketing, and enjoyed success until the 2008 financial crash. “I got laid off. There were no jobs, so I decided to start doing standup.” Today, he headlines clubs across the country, and occasionally features for Christopher Titus and Steve Hofstetter. He’s also hoping to restart his YouTube series, Don’t Quit Your Night Job, in which he tries various vocations with hilarious results. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $16-$23. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Sunday —P.F. Wilson

THURSDAY 7.25

Terrace Thursdays

Walker Art Center

The Walker Art Center’s Terrace Thursdays is a rooftop party that’s open to anyone. Enjoy the view from one of the most iconic spots in the city while sipping cocktails, listening to music, and experiencing performances. This week, DJ Chamun will bookend the festivities, spinning a mix of reggae, Latin, Arabic, Afrobeat, hip-hop, and more. Minneapolis-based pop group the Florists will play a set, followed by the hip-hop/jazz punk/neo-soul band Seaberg & the Black Velvet Punks. Meanwhile, dancer and choreographer Taja Will will perform “Blood Language” at various spots along the terraces. The collaborative piece uses ritual to investigate notions of identity, belonging, and otherness, especially in black, indigenous, and queer communities. 6 to 10 p.m. Free. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. —Sheila Regan

Birds Sing Differently Here in Minneapolis

Southern Theater

Stories from 13 Iraqi-Minnesotan refugees and immigrants form the basis for Birds Sing Differently Here, a play presented by the Iraqi and American Reconciliation Project. Created by Dylan Fresco and Taous Claire Khazem, the show is performed in both English and Arabic, and features an ensemble of professional actors. It’s part of IARP’s Iraqi Voices, a collaborative art lab that uses theater, film, and literature as tools to amplify immigrant and refugee experiences. An earlier version of the piece premiered at the Guthrie’s Dowling Studio two years ago. This year, the program has been touring around the state, focusing on communities that grapple with Islamophobia. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday. $10-$20. 1420 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-326-1811. Through Friday —Sheila Regan

FLOW Northside Arts Crawl

North Minneapolis

Since 2006, FLOW arts crawl has been showcasing the artists, organizations, and businesses thriving on the North Side. At this non-juried, self-guided tour you’ll find special gallery receptions, hands-on fun for kids, parking lot parties, music, and more. Past years have featured community dinners, pop-up shops, mural painting open to all, and a beer garden. Find more info at www.northmpls.org/flow. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Free. West Broadway, from the Mississippi River to Penn Avenue, Minneapolis. Through Saturday —Jessica Armbruster

FRIDAY 7.26

Northeast Dog Parade 2019

Northeast Minneapolis

Start your weekend off right: with a dog parade. Pups will be prancing through the neighborhood for a freakin’ adorable puppy hour experience, and all canines (and their humans) are welcome. Meet in the park across the street from Wilde Cafe for dog treats to share and local vendors to explore. At 5:30 p.m., participants will march along East Hennepin Avenue, turning at Masu Sushi and then making their way along Central Avenue back to the park. Once everyone has returned, event organizers will award prizes for the best costumes, best tricks, and more. Don’t have a dog? Find a spot outside on a patio along the route for the cutest and happiest happy hour ever. 5 to 7 p.m. Free. 65 Main St. NE, Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

Ramsey After Dark: Angels & Madams

Alexander Ramsey House

In the late 1800s, St. Paul residents were grappling with an issue still familiar today: How do we deal with the people and businesses that essentially sell sex? Do we police certain things? Or outlaw everything completely? In 1881, some folks living in Irvine Park felt that the soul of the city was at stake, so they formed a committee bent on driving out the red-light district of the area. Meanwhile, others advocated for their locally run adult businesses. If you’re up on modern-day debates on this very topic, you might just experience a bit of déjà vu at this talk, which will reconstruct history using newspapers and court records from the era. Meet the major players of the anti-vice committee, as well as entrepreneurial madams like Nina Clifford and Maggie Morse. There will be a cash bar at this discussion, which is an 18+ event. $10-$12. 7 and 8:30 p.m. 265 Exchange St. S., St. Paul; 651-296-8760. —Jessica Armbruster

Northside Flow Glow Roll

Freedom Square

While the Greenway Glow will light up south Minneapolis on Saturday, this nighttime ride on Friday gives the North Side a chance to shine. Folks will meet at the West Broadway Farmers Market, where they’ll find treats for purchase and free entertainment. Come bedecked in glowlights and bike lights, and wear orange in honor of Protect Minnesota’s gun violence prevention initiative. Don’t have any glow sticks? Event hosts will have some—along with safety lights—to hand out before heading out. Around 8 p.m., riders will take a casual cruise along the city’s proposed bike boulevard on Queen Avenue North, and through some of FLOW Northside Art Crawl’s highlights, which is taking place this weekend. The ride will end with a bonfire party and refreshments. 6:30 to 10 p.m. Free. 2034 W. Broadway Ave. N., Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

SATURDAY 7.27

25th Annual ArtCar + ArtBike Parade

Lake Harriet Rose Garden

ArtCars have been cruising through south Minneapolis each summer for a quarter of a century now. This Saturday, a selection of funky vehicles will make their way around Lake Harriet for a colorful slow ride. Past years have featured a car covered in wine corks, a car with a giant lipstick on top, a car painted in the style of Van Gogh’s Starry Night, and a bike made to look like a canoe floating on a lake. To celebrate this landmark anniversary, folks will line up along the grassy spots on Roseway Road, as well as the paths lining the lake. Lawn chairs and picnicking are welcome. 5 to 7 p.m. Free. 4124 Roseway Rd., Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

Greenway Glow

Midtown Greenway

Nighttime bike rides are summertime magic. The Greenway Glow, however, makes night riding even more special, as artists and performers light the path with a variety of luminescent art installations and performances. The self-guided rides are free, while VIP rides raise funds for the Greenway. Choose a family-friendly jaunt or a more challenging sunset excursion. VIP passes also score you two free beers, tacos, ice cream, and glow necklaces. Find registration details and more info at midtowngreenway.org. 6 p.m. to midnight. Free; $29-$49 VIP. 2834 10th Ave. S., Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

Loring Park Art Festival 2019

Loring Park

Each year, artists convene in Loring Park for two days of art and creative activities. This weekend, 250 vendors, artisans, and makers will be in attendance, sharing their wares and hosting activities. There will be woodworking, from practical kitchenware to crazy statement pieces; art celebrating things like Twin Cities landmarks, pickling, and Barbie; and giftable items like jewelry, bags, scarves, and rugs. Find hands-on fun at birdhouse-making workshops, painting sessions with wine, and kids’ activities. Nearby business Lakes & Legends will host a beer garden offering pints, sodas, pretzels, and treats for pups, while food courts throughout the grounds will serve up bahn mi, doughnuts, fish and chips, barbecue, vegan nachos, and more. Head to the festival’s website, loringparkartfestival.com, for a free bus pass to the party via MetroTransit. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free. 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

Floyd’s

Guthrie Theater

Lynn Nottage’s socially incisive comedy Floyd’s, a Guthrie commision, expands upon themes introduced in her critically acclaimed Sweat, winner of a Pulitzer Prize for drama in 2017. Like that earlier work, Floyd’s is set in an economically depressed section of Reading, PA, a city that has struggled to recover from a collapsing industrial sector. For recent parolees, jobs are especially hard to come by, a situation that makes the titular truck-stop sandwich shop something of a sanctuary in that it not only provides employment for ex-cons, but offers hope that their futures need not be defined by their pasts. These aspirations are expressed through the artistry of sandwich-making, as eccentric acolytes perform their line-cook duties under the exacting tutelage of Zen Master Montrellous. Marking a reunion of sorts for the core talents behind Sweat, Floyd’s features the return of director Kate Whoriskey, joined by acclaimed performers Johanna Day, John Earl Jelks, and Reza Salazar. Rounding out the cast are Obie Award-winners Dame Jasmine Hughes and Andrew Veenstra, each making their Guthrie debut. The show is in previews July 27-August 1. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays; 1 p.m. Saturdays; 7 p.m. Sundays. $29-$78. 818 S. Second St., Minneapolis; 612-377-2224. Through August 31 —Brad Richason

TUESDAY 7.30

Fiddler on the Roof

Orpheum Theatre

The latest national touring production dares to revise Fiddler on the Roof while still conveying the poignancy that Joseph Stein (book), Jerry Brock (music), and Sheldon Harnick (lyrics) distilled from the tales of Yiddish author Sholem Aleichem. Set in the early 1900s, the musical centers on Tevye, a humble dairyman and devout Jew in a small Russian village whose life of scrupulously maintained rituals and routines has been upended by his three eldest daughters, each of whom has opposed the faith-based tradition of an arranged marriage, insisting instead on selecting their own mates. Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher gives this production a reinvigorating boost, as does Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, who infuses a new energy that seeks to accentuate, rather than replace, the cherished arrangements of Jerome Robbins. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. August 3; 1 p.m. 6:30 p.m. August 4. $39-$145. 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. Through August 4 —Brad Richason