Dec. 18 7 p.m. $39-$55 Americana, Pop, Reggae, Rock, Singer-Songwriter

With O.A.R., Marc Roberge writes slick, buttery, tropical party songs, streamlining reggae, roots revival, and worldbeat into a sort of pan-generic beach music. He’s built a substantial live audience by touring constantly and releasing countless concert albums; live, O.A.R.’s tighter songs on record unfold into expansive jams.