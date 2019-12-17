- News
-
Music
- With 'Strangers,' Little Fevers make post-zombie apocalypse music to connect the disconnected 51 minutes by Jim Walsh
- Mariah Carey’s 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' and 6 other hits that took a long damn time to reach No. 1 December 17 by Henry Gondorff
- Christmas cheer, mermaid songs, and nightclub ennui in this week’s Top 5 MN music videos December 17 by Jerard Fagerberg
-
Food & Drink
-
Arts & Leisure
- 'Star Wars Holiday Special,' cookies and beer, cheap holiday flicks: A-List 12.18-24 4:26 a.m. by Jessica Armbruster
- The decade in theater: New leaders, #MeToo, and more POC visibility defined the ’10s 4:15 a.m. by Jay Gabler
- Gingerbread masterpieces, last-minute markets: This week in art happenings December 17 by Sheila Regan
- Calendar
-
Movies
- Well, ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ is one way to end this mess 2:01 a.m. by Keith Harris
- Review: Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver consciously uncouple in 'Marriage Story' December 10 by Bryan Miller
- Review: 'Waves' is an emotional gut-punch of a film—and one of the year’s best December 4 by Tony Libera
- Best Of
- Promotions
Marc Roberge
Dec. 18
7 p.m.
$39-$55
Americana, Pop, Reggae, Rock, Singer-Songwriter
With O.A.R., Marc Roberge writes slick, buttery, tropical party songs, streamlining reggae, roots revival, and worldbeat into a sort of pan-generic beach music. He’s built a substantial live audience by touring constantly and releasing countless concert albums; live, O.A.R.’s tighter songs on record unfold into expansive jams.
by Lucas Fagen
