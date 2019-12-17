comScore
City Pages
Recommended

Marc Roberge

Dec. 18
7 p.m.
$39-$55
Americana, Pop, Reggae, Rock, Singer-Songwriter

With O.A.R., Marc Roberge writes slick, buttery, tropical party songs, streamlining reggae, roots revival, and worldbeat into a sort of pan-generic beach music. He’s built a substantial live audience by touring constantly and releasing countless concert albums; live, O.A.R.’s tighter songs on record unfold into expansive jams.

by Lucas Fagen