Best Commercial

OK, look: Winona Ryder’s Super Bowl ad for Squarespace is bad. One could even charge—and the native Minnesotan writing this sentence absolutely will!—that it was offensively bad, relying on dated Fargo accents to drive home the fact that even flyover dumbasses like us can manage to build a website with Squarespace. In it, we see Winona, who we love endlessly for her considerable talent and unbeatable home state, lying beneath a snowbank with a laptop in her namesake hometown, fielding questions from some yokel cop. It’s sO rAnDoM. Anyway, this is the Best Of issue, and to that end, this ad is actually the best because it satisfies our state’s unquenchable thirst to get noticed... even if we ruthlessly critique how it’s done.

