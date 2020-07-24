Best Podcast

At the start of each episode, an alarmingly Minnesotan voice warns: “Wine & Crime contains graphic and explicit content which may not be suitable for some listeners.” Hosts Amanda Jacobson, Kenyon Laing, and Lucy Fitzgerald (the latter two natives of Twin Cities suburbs) put a familiar accent on the wildly popular genre of true crime podcasts. Each episode has a theme—“Evil Twins,” for example, or “Foreskin Forensics”—and comes with a suggested wine pairing. The trio’s chemistry and wit makes it sound like you dropped in on friends who relish the darkest kinds of gossip and just opened a second bottle.

