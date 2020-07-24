Best Sign of Spring

When warm weather finally arrives in Minnesota, in non-COVID times, restaurant patios become packed, dog parks perk up, and everyone tries to get in on a game of b-ball. Normally, pick-up games of basketball are 3-on-3 or 5-on-5, but on that first day of real spring? Pretty much every neighborhood teen/young adult is crammed onto the court of your neighborhood park. If they’re not, then they’re standing in groups nearby, waiting for an opening to play. Summer and spring (if we even get a spring) are precious, and shooting hoops on an ice-free court is one of the pure joys of sunny weather. We can’t wait until courts can become safely crowded again.

