Best Public Bathroom

From the fall of 2016 through the spring of 2018, the Varsity sat mostly empty, a causality of its alleged sex predator then-owner, Jason McLean, scurrying from the law. New ownership meant the return of live music to Dinkytown, sure, but it also meant the return of one of the most luxe pissing spots in town. In fact, in 2013, the fantastical, grotto-like bathrooms won the distinction of America’s Best Bathrooms from industrial product supplier Cintas Corp. Public bathrooms should be avoided in the age of COVID, though it’s nice to know the Twin Cities’ fanciest are open for biz once normalcy returns.

