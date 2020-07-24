Best Sports Highlight

Our Twins and the dreaded Yankees spent the summer of 2019 blasting dongs at historic rates, with New York entering the final game of the regular season with a one home run lead. It wouldn’t last. C.J. Cron, Jake Cave, and Jason Castro all went yard against the Royals, giving the Bomba Squad 307 homers on the year—the most ever in an MLB season. The Yankees, per agonizing tradition, would subsequently boot the Twins from the playoffs, but they still can’t touch Minnesota’s moonshot mastery.

