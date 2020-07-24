Best TV Station

City Pages fully supports brain-rotting TV escapism like Too Hot to Handle, the Netflix dating show where sexy, drunk contestants win by not fucking. When it comes to eat-your-vegetables programming, however, the Twin Cities are fortunate to have TPT, our PBS affiliate that brings prestige national shows (Frontline, Antiques Roadshow) as well as knockout locally produced ones. That latter category includes news (Almanac), history (Lost Twin Cities, Minnesota Experience), and the arts (MNO). When you’re done binging Fuller House, click over to TPT and restore some brain cells while remaining entertained in quarantine.

Readers’ Choice: KARE 11

