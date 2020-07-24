Best Hipster Trend

Around the beginning of the previous decade, a specific archetype emerged of the then-modern hipster. She’s listening to Pitchfork bands. She’s rocking skinny jeans. She guzzling PBR on a fixie, ironically detached from it all. Then that construct merged with the North Loopian yupster as millennial punks got ad firm jobs, all as pop culture mutated into a decentralized clusterfuck. These days, that stereotype lives on almost exclusively as a tired Boomer punching bag. The notion of hipsterdom this Best Of blurb was created to celebrate/ridicule is dead, but hipsterdom can’t ever truly die. It preceded the Jazz Age and (probably) persists today. Go ask some Zoomer on Twitch.

