Best Sports Fan

After an apparent disagreement regarding the direction of T.C. Bear, the Twins parted ways with Greg Wilfahrt, who had portrayed the mascot since its inception in 2010, never missing a game. A “pretty thorough” audition process yielded not one but two replacements. Now that baseball is back, these new humans inside the smiley bear costume have the responsibility of goofing around Target Field and posing with kiddos at community events. The Twins organization didn’t bestow the honor to rookies, either. Both mega-fans have “collegiate and professional mascotting experience,” the Strib reported.

