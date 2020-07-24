Best Parking Lot

What if you took a parking lot and put up a paradise? The lot on 47th and Nicollet is less about car potential and more about what’s already parked there: a variety of wood-fired mobile saunas. The Sauna Village opened in 2019 in the dead of winter, encouraging folks to heat up in one of its saunas on wheels. The lot also boasts changing rooms, cold baths, a fire pit, and showers. The endeavor is run by Stokeyard Outfitters, a business formed by John Pederson and Rodney Buhrsmith, two self-proclaimed “saunapreneurs” who met while working at 612Sauna. When they’re not hosting open sauna nights in the Village, they’re driving one of their mobile trailers to parks and other parking lots where they host special pop-up events.