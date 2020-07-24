Best Website

It’s no secret that newsrooms across the country are dying. So how blessed are the Twin Cities to have gained two of ’em over the past year? Sahan Journal, launched by veteran local journalist Mukhtar M. Ibrahim, is especially unusual: a nonprofit news outlet “dedicated to telling untold stories of Minnesota’s new Americans.” In a blindingly white industry, the essentiality of a Sahan Journal is even more pronounced. And, with an assemblage of diverse bylines, the online paper is already churning out important stories on underrepresented communities while keeping the mainstream press honest. Special shoutout to that other new T.C. news site, J. Patrick Coolican’s Minnesota Reformer.

