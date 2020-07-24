comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Wild Player

Ryan Suter

Has Ryan Suter lived up to the 13-year, $98 million contract he signed in 2012 to become a member of the Minnesota Wild? Debatable! But this much is certain: The team acquired an ironman. At 35, the defenseman is still logging over 24 minutes per game, always bringing physicality and leadership. Suter has laced up for 1,142 games, which places him 154th all-time and just four spots behind his uncle, Bob Suter. The simultaneous mega-signings of Suter and Minnesota native Zach Parise have not produced any Stanley Cups, but both stars have proven to be consistent, reliable forces on the first line.

Readers’ Choice: Zach Parise
 

More 2020 Talk of the Town awards

Best Way to Get Flipped the Bird Legally changing lanes

Best Local Person Made Good Chloe Radcliffe

Best Sports Talk Radio Host Paul 'Meatsauce' Lambert

Best Place to People-Watch Route 18 Metro Transit bus

Best TV Newsperson Ian Leonard

Best Construction Project Dayton's

Best Sign of Spring Way too many people on the basketball court

Best Parking Lot Sauna Village

Best Radio Station KFAI

Best Lynx Player Napheesa Collier

Best Sports Highlight Twins bash 3 HRs to reclaim record

Best Power Couple Ilhan Omar and Tim Mynett

Best Sports Fan The 2 people inside T.C. Bear

Best Viral Moment Lil Nas X inspires local tot

Best Sports Team Minnesota Twins

Best Twins Player Nelson Cruz

Best TikTok Creator Chris Udalla

Best Minnesota United Player Ike Opara

Best Vikings Player Danielle Hunter

Best Radio Personality Angela Davis

Best TV Station TPT

Best TV Sportscaster Justin Morneau

Best Local Memes Fragile Canyons

Best Timberwolves Player Karl-Anthony Towns

Best College Athlete Rashod Bateman

Best Hipster Trend The Death of 'Hipster'

Best Public Bathroom Varsity Theater

Best Sportswriter Michael Rand

Best Podcast 'Wine & Crime'

Best Landmark Grain Belt Sign

Best Meme It’s a gay bar, Pamela

Best Tweeter @_jazzghost_

Best Road Minnehaha Parkway

Best Dressed Alexandria Cochran

Best Columnist Sam Cook

Best Instagram @Nklokphoto

Best Coach P.J. Fleck

Best Website Sahan Journal

Best Suburb Robbinsdale

Best Politician Mitra Jalali

Best Commercial Winona Ryder’s Super Bowl ad