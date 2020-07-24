Best Wild Player

Has Ryan Suter lived up to the 13-year, $98 million contract he signed in 2012 to become a member of the Minnesota Wild? Debatable! But this much is certain: The team acquired an ironman. At 35, the defenseman is still logging over 24 minutes per game, always bringing physicality and leadership. Suter has laced up for 1,142 games, which places him 154th all-time and just four spots behind his uncle, Bob Suter. The simultaneous mega-signings of Suter and Minnesota native Zach Parise have not produced any Stanley Cups, but both stars have proven to be consistent, reliable forces on the first line.

