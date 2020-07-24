comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Place to People-Watch

Route 18 Metro Transit bus

Things spotted on Route 18 this year: a man dressed up as Elsa from Frozen, a super excited class of kids on their way to a Twins game, a guy twerking his heart out before getting off the bus, two stoners trying to remember if they ever went on a blind date together. Simply put, the 18 is the caviar of people-watching. This sweet ride cruises on Nicollet through downtown, Eat Street, and south Minneapolis, continuing to Richfield and Bloomington. Along the way you get an amazing mix of people: restaurant workers dishing on hot spots, teens with candy-colored hair on their way to Target, MCAD students lugging art supplies, and folks headed to the Government Center with hopes of getting their shit together. Everyone here is just trying to get where they’re going, but for one brief moment they’re all here for the ride.

Readers’ Choice: Minnesota State Fair
 

More 2020 Talk of the Town awards

Best Way to Get Flipped the Bird Legally changing lanes

Best Local Person Made Good Chloe Radcliffe

Best Sports Talk Radio Host Paul 'Meatsauce' Lambert

Best TV Newsperson Ian Leonard

Best Construction Project Dayton's

Best Sign of Spring Way too many people on the basketball court

Best Parking Lot Sauna Village

Best Radio Station KFAI

Best Lynx Player Napheesa Collier

Best Sports Highlight Twins bash 3 HRs to reclaim record

Best Power Couple Ilhan Omar and Tim Mynett

Best Sports Fan The 2 people inside T.C. Bear

Best Viral Moment Lil Nas X inspires local tot

Best Sports Team Minnesota Twins

Best Twins Player Nelson Cruz

Best TikTok Creator Chris Udalla

Best Minnesota United Player Ike Opara

Best Vikings Player Danielle Hunter

Best Radio Personality Angela Davis

Best TV Station TPT

Best Wild Player Ryan Suter

Best TV Sportscaster Justin Morneau

Best Local Memes Fragile Canyons

Best Timberwolves Player Karl-Anthony Towns

Best College Athlete Rashod Bateman

Best Hipster Trend The Death of 'Hipster'

Best Public Bathroom Varsity Theater

Best Sportswriter Michael Rand

Best Podcast 'Wine & Crime'

Best Landmark Grain Belt Sign

Best Meme It’s a gay bar, Pamela

Best Tweeter @_jazzghost_

Best Road Minnehaha Parkway

Best Dressed Alexandria Cochran

Best Columnist Sam Cook

Best Instagram @Nklokphoto

Best Coach P.J. Fleck

Best Website Sahan Journal

Best Suburb Robbinsdale

Best Politician Mitra Jalali

Best Commercial Winona Ryder’s Super Bowl ad