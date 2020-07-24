Best Place to People-Watch

Things spotted on Route 18 this year: a man dressed up as Elsa from Frozen, a super excited class of kids on their way to a Twins game, a guy twerking his heart out before getting off the bus, two stoners trying to remember if they ever went on a blind date together. Simply put, the 18 is the caviar of people-watching. This sweet ride cruises on Nicollet through downtown, Eat Street, and south Minneapolis, continuing to Richfield and Bloomington. Along the way you get an amazing mix of people: restaurant workers dishing on hot spots, teens with candy-colored hair on their way to Target, MCAD students lugging art supplies, and folks headed to the Government Center with hopes of getting their shit together. Everyone here is just trying to get where they’re going, but for one brief moment they’re all here for the ride.

