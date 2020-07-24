Best Suburb

Birdtown is cute as hell. West Broadway Avenue between 36th and 42nd Avenue is a foodie destination just 10-15 minutes away from downtown Minneapolis. They’ve got Greek, Italian, Costa Rican, Mexican, and the surreal bacon bacchanal that is Pig Ate My Pizza, which, as you can imagine, serves a killer charcuterie. Meat’s in this town’s DNA. Hackenmueller butcher shop has been around for more than 120 years, selling burgers to Robbinsdale’s founders since before there were cars. A big ol’ Hy-Vee currently houses a mini Allina Health clinic and a bar, a great place to meet hunks on a Friday night. Just kidding. But it could be. Why not? The homes are affordable and the property taxes reasonable. It’s a completely sound life plan to go Hy-Vee, find a husband, move into McNair Manor, and enroll the kids in Robbinsdale Area Schools—which boast great music programming. Foolproof, really.

