Best College Athlete

Rashod Bateman enjoyed a nice freshman debut on 2018’s run-first Gopher football squad, but the explosive wideout finished his sophomore season with NFL scouts drooling. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound gamebreaker snagged 60 balls for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns—an eye-popping average of 20.3 yards per catch. The Georgia native’s counterpart, Minneapolis’s own Tyler Johnson, will be catching passes from Tom Brady in Tampa Bay this fall after being selected in the fifth round of April’s draft. Fresh off earning third-team AP All-American honors, Bateman is expected to bolt for the pros after this upcoming season, with many early draft prognosticators grading him as a first-rounder. We’re just happy to get one more year of one-handed acrobatics from the best wide receiver in the Big 10.