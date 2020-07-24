Best Coach

Any long-suffering Gopher football fan has grown weary of the empty proclamations—Rose Bowls! Big 10 Championships!—of the next new savior of the team. So it took time for the maroon and gold faithful to fully buy into coach P.J. Fleck’s unifying rally cry of #RowTheBoat. Fleck started slowly at the U, but during his third season, everything clicked: The team went 11-2, the most wins they’ve had in a season since 1904. It was the type of campaign that fans had been dreaming of for decades, one that was capped by an Outback Bowl victory over Auburn. Hopefully it won’t be an outlier. If Fleck can build on that momentum and enthusiasm, a return to the glory days of the program is within reach.

Readers’ Choice: P.J. Fleck