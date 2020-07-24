comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Coach

P.J. Fleck

Any long-suffering Gopher football fan has grown weary of the empty proclamations—Rose Bowls! Big 10 Championships!—of the next new savior of the team. So it took time for the maroon and gold faithful to fully buy into coach P.J. Fleck’s unifying rally cry of #RowTheBoat. Fleck started slowly at the U, but during his third season, everything clicked: The team went 11-2, the most wins they’ve had in a season since 1904. It was the type of campaign that fans had been dreaming of for decades, one that was capped by an Outback Bowl victory over Auburn. Hopefully it won’t be an outlier. If Fleck can build on that momentum and enthusiasm, a return to the glory days of the program is within reach.

Readers’ Choice: P.J. Fleck  

More 2020 Talk of the Town awards

Best Way to Get Flipped the Bird Legally changing lanes

Best Local Person Made Good Chloe Radcliffe

Best Sports Talk Radio Host Paul 'Meatsauce' Lambert

Best Place to People-Watch Route 18 Metro Transit bus

Best TV Newsperson Ian Leonard

Best Construction Project Dayton's

Best Sign of Spring Way too many people on the basketball court

Best Parking Lot Sauna Village

Best Radio Station KFAI

Best Lynx Player Napheesa Collier

Best Sports Highlight Twins bash 3 HRs to reclaim record

Best Power Couple Ilhan Omar and Tim Mynett

Best Sports Fan The 2 people inside T.C. Bear

Best Viral Moment Lil Nas X inspires local tot

Best Sports Team Minnesota Twins

Best Twins Player Nelson Cruz

Best TikTok Creator Chris Udalla

Best Minnesota United Player Ike Opara

Best Vikings Player Danielle Hunter

Best Radio Personality Angela Davis

Best TV Station TPT

Best Wild Player Ryan Suter

Best TV Sportscaster Justin Morneau

Best Local Memes Fragile Canyons

Best Timberwolves Player Karl-Anthony Towns

Best College Athlete Rashod Bateman

Best Hipster Trend The Death of 'Hipster'

Best Public Bathroom Varsity Theater

Best Sportswriter Michael Rand

Best Podcast 'Wine & Crime'

Best Landmark Grain Belt Sign

Best Meme It’s a gay bar, Pamela

Best Tweeter @_jazzghost_

Best Road Minnehaha Parkway

Best Dressed Alexandria Cochran

Best Columnist Sam Cook

Best Instagram @Nklokphoto

Best Website Sahan Journal

Best Suburb Robbinsdale

Best Politician Mitra Jalali

Best Commercial Winona Ryder’s Super Bowl ad