Best Sports Talk Radio Host

The marquee talent at KFAN, Minnesota’s insanely popular sports-talk radio frequency, is graying. When either Paul Allen, Dan “Common Man” Cole,” or drive-time juggernaut Dan Barreiro decide to step away, it seems logical that Paul “Meatsauce” Lambert is poised for a bigger role. Currently one-third of The Power Trip Morning Show, Sauce packs surplus personality. He’s the type of Minnesota sports fanatic you’d meet at any dive bar with a 50-inch flatscreen. Lambert might lean into his Chris Farley-ish partyboy persona, but the magnetic FM talker is as savvy with X & Os as he is with yuks.

