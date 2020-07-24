comScore
Best Instagram

@Nklokphoto

Minnesota Instagram’s all about the Up North aesthetic. Big snowy expanses, alien ice formations, rocky outcrops at magic hour, stars, sea smoke, fall foliage, and aurora. Nathan Klok is a pro at all the classics and more. He bobs between the city and the wilderness, using ephemeral light situations to capture well-trod landmarks and unbeaten landscapes with equal intensity and originality. His Minnesota is pristine, vivid, and alive, spacious where you’d expect clutter, an amalgam of beauty and brutalism. He’s not above hiding in the bushes for the occasional proposal, and seems to be a low-key planespotter. At one point he got a drone and started making long-exposure light paintings with it, which is totally sweet.

Readers’ Choice: @sota_eats
 

More 2020 Talk of the Town awards

