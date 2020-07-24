Best Twins Player

The 2019 Minnesota Twins set an all-time MLB record by hitting 307 home runs. So there are clearly a lot of options for this category on a Central Division-winning team that surprised everyone. But the Bomba Squad had one undisputed leader, and that was Nelson Cruz. He not only led the team with 41 home runs, but the 40-year-old slugger immediately provided a veteran spark that ignited everyone on the team. While the Twins’ dream season ended with yet another nightmare loss to the Yankees in the postseason, the club took everyone on a great ride last year, led by the impressive bat of Cruz, who hit one towering home run after another in a season that was filled with thrilling longballs.

Readers’ Choice: Max Kepler

