Best Lynx Player

As the Lynx adjusted to life without superstar Maya Moore, rookie Napheesa Collier provided an all-around spark. Collier became just the second rookie in WNBA history to score 400 points, grab 200 rebounds, and get 60 steals in one season, on her way to winning Rookie of the Year honors. Collier was also named to the All-Star Team as an injury replacement, and was voted to the WNBA All-Rookie Team. She was dependable too, averaging more minutes per game than any other Lynx player. Collier immediately formed a formidable partnership with veterans Odyssey Sims and Sylvia Fowles, which could help restore the local dynasty.

