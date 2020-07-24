Best Politician

You’d like Mitra Jalali even if she were dull. Elected to the St. Paul City Council in 2018 at age 32, the former teacher carried a tenant rights proposal that just made the capital city the best place to rent in the state. The daughter of an Iranian immigrant and a Korean adoptee, Jalali is thoroughly qualified to represent a city that’s much younger and less white than its perception. She’s also self-deprecating, quirky, fashionable—check back for updates on her latest hair color—and unashamedly nerdy about comics and video games. Throw her accomplishments in the face of anyone who talks down to millennial work ethic, and put her Instagram in front of anyone who tries to say St. Paul’s boring.