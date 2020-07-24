Best Sports Team

It’s easy to paint Minnesota as a scorched and desolate sports landscape, chock full of perpetually hard-luck teams slogging into oblivion. In 2019, in the months before sports and all things fun skidded to a halt, our state actually boasted some winners—the Outback Bowl-winning Gophers, the playoff-appearing Vikings, and the powerhouse prep Minnehaha Academy hoops squad. Most of all, we had the Minnesota Twins mashing dingers at record pace on the way to a 101-61 record. The Yankees reliably ruined everything in the playoffs, but Rocco Baldelli’s rookie season as skipper was the type of serotonin marathon local sports nuts had not experienced in recent memory.

