With all due respect: Eat shit, Central Park. A swath of green cuts through the heart of south Minneapolis, from Lake Harriet to Minnehaha Falls Park, and it’s as gloriously bucolic as any natural reprieve from urbanity we’re aware of. By car, bike, or kayak, the East-West passageway provides a lush, laid-back tour of Minneapolis. You can even make it an eating/drinking tour with Wise Acre, Heather’s, Italian Eatery, Grand Ole Creamery, Bull’s Horn, and Sea Salt. Just don’t ever take it for granted.

