Best Sportswriter

For all its strengths, our parent company, the Star Tribune, has a ways to go when it comes to writing for the internet. If any staffer has captured the slightly ironically detached, audience-grabbing, breezy voice of deeply missed sports blog Deadspin (RIP), it’s Michael Rand. The man behind the RandBall blog doesn’t barrage readers with analytics wonkery, stenographer play-by-play, or loudmouth takes. Instead, he weaves witty voice into stories that appeal across the spectrum of sports fandom, always entertaining while informing.

