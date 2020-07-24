Best Viral Moment

The moment was sweet enough already. Sheletta Brundidge, a delightfully bombastic personality at WCCO Radio, has an autistic son named Daniel, who rarely speaks. In early summer 2019, Lil Nas X’s rap-country bop “Old Town Road” was everywhere—including in little Daniel’s earbuds. Brundidge posted a short clip of him singing along, and called it a “miracle.” The moment was not lost on the artist, who called in to WCCO the next week. “Everybody’s destiny is intertwined,” Lil Nas X told Brundidge, who cried. If reading this got “Old Town Road” stuck in your head all over again, we’re not even sorry.