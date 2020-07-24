Best Radio Station

It’s hard to feel a sense of community as a pandemic drives us into isolation. Thankfully, one of the most representative forces for the community is still going strong, broadcasting voices and music from basically every group that calls the Twin Cities home—Native, Black, Eastern African, Latinx... the list just keeps going. With the airwaves polluted by sterile corporate radio sameness, KFAI is a hyper-local oasis that still manages to take listeners all over the globe. “It’s been a time to reevaluate our purpose in the community,” KFAI host Barb Abney recently told us, reflecting on COVID-19. “We’re all asking how we can offer a comforting presence.”

Readers’ Choice: 89.3 the Current

