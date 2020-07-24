comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Timberwolves Player

Karl-Anthony Towns

Yes, we gave this award to Karl-Anthony Towns last year. But we don’t have... any other choice. KAT is far and away the best player on a consistently underperforming and supremely frustrating team. Any other player who could possibly be considered has either left the team or been traded. The Wolves must now hope that KAT is the type of leader and NBA superstar they can build the team around, and he and his newly assembled crew of unproven players can make a return to the playoffs in the highly competitive Western Conference. Towns has proven he can indeed do it all for the Wolves, but it becomes a problem if he is the only one who is producing. If KAT wins this award again next year, you’ll know the Wolves are still in trouble.

Readers’ Choice: Karl-Anthony Towns
 

