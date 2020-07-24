Best TV Sportscaster

For the first half of his career, Morneau appeared bound for Cooperstown. Concussions robbed the ex-Twins slugger of his powers, though he’s currently enjoying a surprise second act on Fox Sports North as one of the team’s best ever color commentators. As a sports yakker, Morneau bucks the stereotypes associated with yolked ex-jocks, delivering lively, deeply insightful, funny, and charming analysis. The 39-year-old Canuck is a natural. And apparently we have his wife to thank: Krista Morneau, annoyed by Justin’s hollering at the TV, reportedly encouraged her husband to monetize his killer Twins takes.

