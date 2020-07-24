Best Tweeter

On October 7 of last year, @_jazzghost_—the Twitter account belonging to local musician Trevor Woggon—had around 1,900 followers. Then, the following day, he issued the following tweet: “Casual sex implies the existence of ranked competitive sex.” Viral gold. Over the next 48 hours Woggon’s follower count exploded, topping out around 24,000. And the audience has stuck around, eagerly waiting to smash fav on the hilarious riffs, lefty takes, spot-on memes, and occasional keytar vids from the account that’s currently under the handle of Incorrigible ACAB Goose (Woggon toys around with variations of “incorrigible” and “goose”). No matter what the Goose is calling himself, his elite tweets remain indispensable to the T.C. Twitter scene, and now well beyond.

