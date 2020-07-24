comScore
Best Meme

It’s a gay bar, Pamela

Minnesota has its own version of “Okay, Boomer,” and we have Pamela to thank for it. When President Cheeto decided to fart his way through Target Center last fall, nearby bar/nightclub The Saloon decided to host the giant Trump baby inflatable on its roof. Upon installation, pearls were clutched online by many GOP supporters. “The Saloon lost my business,” typed Pamela on a KARE-11 Facebook post sharing news of the installation. As is the way of the internet, it didn’t take long for a smackdown. “Its [sic] a gay bar Pamela,” one commenter clapped back. And from there, a meme was born. Pamela wasn’t the only clueless Trumpster out there, but timing is everything, and so the interaction will live on in the hearts of local LGBTQ folks and their supporters.
 

