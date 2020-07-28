Best Power Couple

Plenty of partnerships have the kind of passion worth breaking up a marriage or two, as this one did. But do you love your partner enough to expose yourself to worldwide tabloid scrutiny, like Tim Mynett did? Is there someone you feel strongly enough about that you’d keep right on spending money ($878,000) with his consulting firm, despite a campaign finance complaint, as U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has? From death threats to venomous Trump tweets, Omar’s first term has been insanely stressful. It’s nice to see her smile, though, as she did in the March tweet announcing these two cuties had sneakily tied the knot.

