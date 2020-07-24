comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Minnesota United Player

Ike Opara

A 29-year-old American centerback whose only professional experience came in Major League Soccer isn’t the flashiest acquisition. But, in 2019, it was the most important for Minnesota United FC. Overnight, Opara was the key figure in the Loons’ much-improved defense, a lithe, 6-foot-2 dart popping attackers’ thought balloons just as they appeared. His elegant hustle won Opara MLS Defender of the Year honors for the second time in his career, and MNUFC made its first appearance in the MLS playoffs. Once the season was over, the team signed the criminally undervalued Opara to a multi-year contract with a deserved raise.
 

More 2020 Talk of the Town awards

Best Way to Get Flipped the Bird Legally changing lanes

Best Local Person Made Good Chloe Radcliffe

Best Sports Talk Radio Host Paul 'Meatsauce' Lambert

Best Place to People-Watch Route 18 Metro Transit bus

Best TV Newsperson Ian Leonard

Best Construction Project Dayton's

Best Sign of Spring Way too many people on the basketball court

Best Parking Lot Sauna Village

Best Radio Station KFAI

Best Lynx Player Napheesa Collier

Best Sports Highlight Twins bash 3 HRs to reclaim record

Best Power Couple Ilhan Omar and Tim Mynett

Best Sports Fan The 2 people inside T.C. Bear

Best Viral Moment Lil Nas X inspires local tot

Best Sports Team Minnesota Twins

Best Twins Player Nelson Cruz

Best TikTok Creator Chris Udalla

Best Vikings Player Danielle Hunter

Best Radio Personality Angela Davis

Best TV Station TPT

Best Wild Player Ryan Suter

Best TV Sportscaster Justin Morneau

Best Local Memes Fragile Canyons

Best Timberwolves Player Karl-Anthony Towns

Best College Athlete Rashod Bateman

Best Hipster Trend The Death of 'Hipster'

Best Public Bathroom Varsity Theater

Best Sportswriter Michael Rand

Best Podcast 'Wine & Crime'

Best Landmark Grain Belt Sign

Best Meme It’s a gay bar, Pamela

Best Tweeter @_jazzghost_

Best Road Minnehaha Parkway

Best Dressed Alexandria Cochran

Best Columnist Sam Cook

Best Instagram @Nklokphoto

Best Coach P.J. Fleck

Best Website Sahan Journal

Best Suburb Robbinsdale

Best Politician Mitra Jalali

Best Commercial Winona Ryder’s Super Bowl ad