Best TV Newsperson

Ian Leonard’s weather geekery is contagious. As chief meteorologist at Fox 9, he seems to get genuinely jazzed while discussing pressure fronts and cumulus clouds, vibing like a weather-obsessed Bill Nye. Leonard, who beat cancer twice in recent years, is also a good guy, having helped raise millions for Special Olympics Minnesota; the kinetic weatherman has taken over 100 icy jumps as part of the Polar Plunge charity event. Leonard may be an adoptive Minnestoan, but anyone who’s witnessed one of his giddy State Fair broadcasts can confirm he’s fully immersed in our state’s culture.

Readers’ Choice: Jana Shortal

