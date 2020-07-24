Best Landmark

From 1975 through 2017, that big, beloved beer cap above the Mississippi River sat mostly dark. A year earlier, August Schell Brewing Co.,the New Ulm-based brewer of Grain Belt, purchased the sign built in 1941 with plans to relight it and keep it lit, which is exactly what happened. Now, as you enter Northeast from downtown, you’re met with the twinkling splendor of “The Friendly Beer,” a throwback suds sight that does wonders for the riverfront. The landmark holds additional sway among Hold Steady nerds, having been lyrically immortalized in the 2006 song “Party Pit.”

