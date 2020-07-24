Best Local Memes

Fragile Canyons is a good rock band. But their lead singer, Andy Engstrom, is an elite meme magician. From the FC social accounts, he whips up delightful takes on extremely local topics, like the time he casted Twin Cities venues as roles from The Breakfast Club. Or his Wolves-themed riffs on the deathless Lake Street Kmart. Or his seizing on Chumbawamba lyrics to celebrate the toppling of racist statues. In fact, a Minnesota Daily profile of Fragile Canyons said the band is “best known” for their online presence, which, in this case, should be taken as a compliment.

