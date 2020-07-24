Best Construction Project

For much of last year, the Dayton’s department store project in downtown Minneapolis had a very real impact on all of our lives. Not because we were particularly excited for the end result, but because it had a choke point on the skyway between the IDS Center and Target. Usually it meant having to go... outside. Where there’s weather. And pigeons. When portions finally reopened in January, it was with a collective cry of relief from downtown Minneapolis Redditors. Now the skyway is clear once again, and we can go back to living like mole people once the farmers markets and food trucks go into hibernation.

