Best Vikings Player

If Danielle Hunter’s own jersey can’t contain him, what chance do opposing offensive lineman have? Hunter’s boulder-ish shoulders and shredded arms look fake, like what an illustrator would attach to a comic-book football player. Any player caught in those limbs is going down. Quarterbacks did that 14.5 times in each of Hunter’s last two seasons, and last year the stud defensive end added 16 tackles for loss. Still just 25, the LSU product became the youngest player to hit 50 career sacks in NFL history. Good luck telling a guy like that his shirt doesn’t fit.

Readers’ Choice: Adam Thielen

