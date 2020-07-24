Best TikTok Creator

Chris Udalla is the biggest Minnesota celeb you’ve never heard of... provided you’re over 30. Over 2 million young TikTok users know the 21-year-old University of Minnesota student, who’s racked up more than 100 million likes on the frenetic video-based social network. Udalla’s snippets—which feature him joking about headlines and tweets, pulling dorky stunts, freestyling skits, or generally just clowning around—mostly clock 100,000-plus views, with several breaking the 1 million mark. Scroll the Elk River native’s voluminous, WTF-y page to better understand Gen Z while enjoying some laughs.

