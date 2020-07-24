Best Local Person Made Good

Five years ago, Chloe Radcliffe got laid off by Target Corp. and decided to pursue comedy. The standup with the trademark birthmark quickly established herself as comedic force locally, and then absconded to New York City a few years later. This past winter, Radcliffe returned home for the holidays, where she wound up conducting a surprise video job interview with Jimmy Fallon—from her mother’s kitchen table. “During my interview, Jimmy walked in and said, ‘Nice to meet you. You’re so funny!’ and I said, ‘Uh, thank you. You’re so funny!’ It still feels wild,” she told CP in January. It went very, very well: Radcliffe is now a staff writer for the freaking Tonight Show.

