Best Radio Personality

Minnesota Public Radio has historically been about as white as you can get. Enter Davis, who joined MPR in 2018 after a long career in local television. Her transition to long-form interviews and listener call-ins was a smooth one: She’s warm and well-informed, as comfortable probing experts about mental health and the economy as she is gabbing about food or TV shows. Davis’s guest list is as diverse as her interests, and she hosted difficult, complicated conversations about race even before the death of George Floyd.

Readers’ Choice: Mary Lucia

