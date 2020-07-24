Best Dressed

Cochran, who’s mostly known by her social media handle @ampersandria, delights followers as she jetsets via her flight attendant job, scoring adorable vintage finds from all over the globe. The wing-tipped midcentury obsessive effortlessly showcases her treasure-loaded wardrobe—endless retro dresses, vintage Miller High Life hats, go-go boots, you name it. Amps’s effervescent personality is always shining, whether she’s scooting on her moped, shamelessly tweeting puns, or getting real about mental health. Glamorous yet unpretentious, @ampersandria is a must-follow Twin Cities personality.

