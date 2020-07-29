Best Earworm

Yam Haus’s 2018 LP Stargazer opens with a curious arpeggio, an undulating line of keys that grabs you immediately, then cuts quickly to a six-string groove, singer Lars Pruitt bursting onto the track with Harry Styles convocation. Though it’s hardly begun, “Stargazer” has you—and it will not release you until it’s unloaded its arsenal of hand claps, 808s, and space synths. What is happening? Who assembled this megalomaniacal tune? Is Pruitt actually scatting on the bridge? Hips don’t ask such questions, and you’ll be dancing like a drunk long before you get an answer.