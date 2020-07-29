Best New Band

This punky quartet center their songs on what they call “looming adulthood and soured relationships,” two topics that never go out of fashion. Their debut full-length is called Grow Up—a phrase they don’t seem too thrilled to hear, judging from the title track—and it’s proof yet again that you don’t need all that much to be a great band: just the right things to complain about, a few good tunes, and the spirit to put ’em across. Their best songs are about listening to your therapist about not getting back with your ex, and the persistence of scene sexism, and in both cases they seem to speak from experience.

Readers’ Choice: Immaculate Beings