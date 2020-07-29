Best R&B Artist

Under multiple aliases, with various groups, Jeremy Nutzman has been offering up his eccentric sensuality around town for years. But he came into his own on last year’s Neon Brown, as simpatico support from his friends Elliott Kozel and Psymun established the perfect shape-shifting bed of sonics for his versatile voice. He swoops into a falsetto, serrates his vowels, and sometimes doesn’t seem to sing so much as float along with the music. Like so much electronically tinged contemporary music, Velvet Negroni’s sound sometimes feels beyond genre. But for all Nutzman’s emotional ambiguity, there’s a warmth to his tone that’s pure R&B.

Readers’ Choice: Velvet Negroni